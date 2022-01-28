Ammr Albarati
Ammr Albarati, son of Nawat and Faiza Albarati, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Wrestling Team. He competes in the 115 and 122-pound weight classes.
This season, Albarati came in 6th at McCallie, 4th against Father Ryan High School, 4th against Harpeth and achieved 3rd place in the freestyle at State.
He said he started wrestling simply because his friends asked him to join. When asked what keeps him motivated training and competing he said, “Just the fun of the sport.”
His top role model in life is his father. “He taught me to work hard and do what I have to for what I love,” he said.
Albarati describes himself as passionate and kind. “I always make sure the stands are always cheering when my teammates are on the mat,” he said “I try to get everybody active and no one left out.”
RHS Wrestling Coach, Brody Faler, said of Albarati, “Ammr finished 4th in the prestigious Father Ryan Tournament and is one of the finest wrestlers in the state in his weight class. He has an exciting wrestling style and has had outstanding matches this season with some of the top wrestlers from Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina. Ammr is also a leader on the RHS wrestling team.”
When he’s not in class or competing on the mat, he enjoys playing video games.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a business degree.
