Colin Alexander
Senior
Colin Alexander, son of Keith and Lisa Alexander, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Golf Team.
This season, he said his biggest accomplishment was finishing top 10 at the State tournament shooting 75-72.
He started playing golf at the age of 11 and said he “fell in love with the sport.” Since then, he has dedicated a lot of time to practicing and training.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The people who have always supported me and wanting to be on the PGA Tour are things that inspire me.”
His top role model in life is his father, Keith. He said he looks up to him for teaching him to work hard and never give up.
Alexander describes himself as competitive, hardworking and determined.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to continue pursuing his golf career in college.
