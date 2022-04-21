Mason Green
Junior
Mason Green, son of Nigel and Dawn Green, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Track & Field Team.
Green placed 6th in TSSAA State last year and 1st in disc in the Willco Championship.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “When I see progress,” and “when I’m told I can’t do something.”
Track & Field Head Coach Peter Mueller said of Green, “[He] won the discus throw at March Madness and Scott Hartman, runner up at Willco, runner up in the shot at Scott Hartman. He is ranked 7th in the state in disc and 13th in shot.”
His top role model in life is his father, Nigel. “He’s my coach and sees through failure,” he said.
Green describes himself as creative and funny. When he’s not competing for RHS, he enjoys snowboarding.
After graduating, he plans to continue his athletic career at the collegiate level.
