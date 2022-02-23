Emma Rayl
Sophomore
Emma Rayl, daughter of Karen and Bill Rayl, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Varsity Basketball Team. She plays the position of shooting guard.
This season, Rayl said her top highlight was during a game against Columbia Central High School where she scored 20 points with six three pointers.
She started playing basketball when she was in the 1st grade and said she immediately fell in love with the game.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Being successful.”
Her biggest role model in life is her sister. “She has the best work ethic I’ve seen and is so dedicated to running,” she said.
RHS Girls Varsity Basketball Head Coach, Andrew James, said of Rayl, “Emma had a big week, scoring 20 points and hitting six three’s in the Lady Raptors win against Columbia Central. She followed that up by scoring 10 in their win against Independence.”
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville to pursue a career as a paramedic.
