Reghan Grimes
Senior
Reghan Grimes, daughter of Mikaela Perry-Grimes and Reggie Grimes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Track & Field Team.
She was named a Willco Champion in the shot put and discus and achieved the title of 2021 TSSAA State Champion in the shot put and discus.
Grimes said she grew up around the sport as her mother also used to compete in track & field. She started competing in throwing when she entered middle school.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Being the best I can be.”
Track & Field Head Coach Peter Mueller said of Grimes, “Reghan Grimes won the shot and disc at March Madness, runner up in shot and disc at Scott Hartman, and won shot and disc at Willco. She is also the third leg on our 4x100 meter. She is ranked 2nd in the state in disc and 3rd in shot.”
Her top role model in life is American basketball Hall of Fame player and coach, Dawn Staley. “She’s a really inspirational person and always drives her athletes to be their very best,” she said.
Grimes describes herself as driven, ambitious and selfless. When she’s not competing, she enjoys exercising, reading and spending time with her family.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to continue her athletic and academic careers at Tennessee Tech University.
