Charlene Huang
Senior
Charlene Huang, daughter of Linda Hu and Charles Huang, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Cross Country and Track teams.
She has a personal record of 19:29 and was on the All Mid State and All Region teams.
At the start of her freshman year, one of Huang’s friends suggested that she try cross country as a way to condition for soccer. She joined and said she ended up falling in love with the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates. They push me to never give up even when things are hard and have taught me the value of teamwork.”
RHS Cross Country Coach Pete Mueller said of Huang:
After an amazing run from 2008-2017, the girls cross country team just missed qualifying for State Charlene’s first three years. The entire team wanted to make sure that she got to race at State as a senior, and they qualified with a strong showing at the region meet. At State, Charlene was our No. 1 runner, running a PR of 19:29 and she led the team to 10th place finish. She was the heart and soul of the team and it is so fulfilling to see her go out on top!
Her top role model in life is former RHS runner, Msgana Araya. “She taught me the importance of patience and hard work,” Huang said. “She is someone I look up to and always sets an example for those around her.”
Huang describes herself as goal-driven and supportive. When she’s not competing, she enjoys playing with her dogs and playing piano.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to continue her running career in college. She is considering attending the U.S. Naval Academy to become a pilot. She is also interested in mechanical engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.