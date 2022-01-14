Megan Kalvala
Senior
Megan Kalvala, daughter Jay and Sheryl Kalvala, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Bowling Team.
This season, Kalvala said her biggest highlights were the pep talks at the beginning of the games.
She started bowling her sophomore year to get her P.E. credit, but said she quickly realized that she really enjoyed the sport and wanted to stick with it. “This has been my favorite hobby,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates inspire me. I am thrilled to see my team every Tuesday and Thursday. Their energy and enthusiasm helps me stay excited and eager to play at my best.”
RHS Bowing Coach Dawn Edens said of Kalvala, “Captain Megan Kalvala has been an outstanding leader for the Bowling Team. She led our pre-game pep talks and was a constant source of encouragement to all the players. Her positivity is contagious both at the bowling alley and in school.”
Her top role model in life is her sister, Ashley. She said she admires her for her work ethic and drive to succeed.
Kalvala describes herself as outgoing, energetic and happy. When she’s not bowling, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, traveling and trying new foods.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend college and pursue a major in economics and finance. After that, she would like to pursue an MBA and start a career in finance.
