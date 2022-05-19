Macy Fowler
Sophomore
Macy Fowler, daughter of Stacy and Ryan Fowler, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Flag Football Team. She plays the positions of middle and inside linebacker.
This season, Fowler made two interceptions and had numerous tackles/pulls in games.
She started playing tackle football when she was in 5th grade. In the spring of 2022, Williamson County Schools joined an interscholastic flag football league and Fowler decided to join the RHS team.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates, coaches, family, friends and myself. I just want to be the best me I can be.”
RHS Girls Flag Football Coach, Will Hester, said of Fowler, “Macy Fowler has been an amazing leader and player on the girls flag team this season. Each and every game she gives it her all. She has been a dominant force on defense for us and played a major role in her team winning the Inaugural Flag Football Championship.”
Her top role models in life are her parents, Stacy and Ryan. She said she looks up to them for their work ethics, selflessness and how they provide for her family.
Fowler describes herself as determined, hardworking and goofy. When she’s not competing, she enjoys working out, watching television, eating, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to pursue coaching football on a professional level.
