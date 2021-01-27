Megan Kavala
Junior
Megan Kavala, daughter of Jay Kavala and Sheryl Kavala, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and the captain of the Girls Bowling Team.
This season, Kavala achieved a best score of almost 200. She said her biggest highlight, besides her new best score, was bonding with her coach and teammates.
She joined the team at the beginning of her sophomore year for fun, but said she would quickly come to realize it was the highlight of her entire school year. Now, she said she absolutely loves the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am inspired by my hard work and dedication to the sport and I always refer to my highest score to work hard and beat that score.” She added that she is also inspired by her fellow teammates.
Her mother, Sheryl, is her top role model. She said she looks up to her for her hard work ethic, intelligence and determination. “She also works to be the best she can be and helps my sister and I accomplish our goals.”
Kavala describes herself as outgoing, determined, humorous and social. When she’s not at the lanes, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family, listening to music, and traveling.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to get her MBA and eventually become an entrepreneur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.