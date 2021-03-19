Sydney Rust
Senior
Sydney Rust, daughter of Kristina and Jerry Rust, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Dance Team. She competes on the Sideline Dance Team as well as a competition team.
This season, Rust said that her top highlight was dancing at the Ravenwood High School vs. IMG Academy football game that was broadcasted on ESPN. She also said she’s proud of winning first place at the NDA Regional Championship.
Rust started dancing when she was only 3 years old. At the age of 4, she started competing and said she fell in love the moment she stepped on the floor.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates and coaches inspire me to work my hardest every day. I have always looked up to the other dancers older than me and work to be more like them!”
RHS Dance Coach Brianne Winkelmann said of her, “Sydney is a true asset to the Ravenwood Sideline Dance Team. Sydney is not only an incredible dancer, but exudes Ravenwood spirit. Sydney is always there for her teammates and is always up for a challenge, no matter what it might be.”
Her biggest role models in life are her parents. She said she looks up to them for guidance on how to better herself through hard work and dedication.
Rust describes herself as driven, hardworking and outgoing. When she’s not dancing or in class, she enjoys spending her free time with friends and family.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to Belmont University to pursue a career as a dermatologist.
