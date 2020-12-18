Lexi Grundler
Freshman
Lexi Grundler, daughter of Lea and George Grundler, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Soccer Team. She plays the position of goalkeeper.
This season, Grundler said winning State in penalty kicks and defeating one of their rivals, Franklin High School.
Grundler started playing the position of goalkeeper at the young age of eight and said she has loved it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Wanting to be the best and play college soccer.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Lea. “Each day she shows me what hard work looks like and how much hard work pays off,” she said.
Grundler describes herself as hardworking and passionate. When she’s not on the soccer field, she enjoys spending her free time baking.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to go to college to study biomedical engineering. She would like to attend The University of North Carolina or Clemson University.
