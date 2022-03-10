Malcom Hamilton
Senior
Malcom Hamilton, son of Jennifer and Malcom Hamilton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard.
This season, Hamilton said his top highlight was playing against Franklin High School in a home game.
He started playing the sport at a very young age and said he’s essentially been playing his entire life. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing after all these years he said, “[I] just want to make my parents proud.”
His top role model in life is his mother, Jennifer. “She’s extremely hardworking and always wants me to do my best,” he said.
Hamilton describes himself as energetic, charismatic and fun. When he’s not competing for RHS, he enjoys listening to music, creating digital art and working in clothing design.
RHS Boys Head Basketball Coach, Patrick Whitlock, said of Hamilton, “Malcom has been a great leader for us over the past two years. He has had a lot of medical setbacks, but has maintained a great attitude. He is able to significantly impact the team in a variety of ways and [has] a skill set that will take him far on and off the court."
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University where he will pursue a major in exercise science. Eventually, he would like to become a physical therapist.
