Amelia Martelle
Freshman
Amelia Martelle, daughter of Michelle and John Martelle, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Wrestling Team. She competes in the 165-pound weight class.
So far this season, Martelle has had eight pins and nine wins.
Her sister competes in wrestling and Martelle said she convinced her to join in. She said she also received encouragement from one of the RHS Wrestling coaches, Geston Gordon.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I enjoy the sport and always strive to win.”
RHS Wrestling Coach, Geston Gordon, said of Martelle, “Although she is a freshman, she has played a major role on the Lady Raptors wrestling team. She has been focused on improving every day at practice and has earned a starting spot in the lineup. She has great role model qualities that will impact others in a positive way in the future.”
Her top role model in life is her older sister, Rachel. She said she always looks up to her.
Martelle describes herself as always striving for perfection. When she’s not on the mat, she spends her time playing rugby and the cello.
As she is only a freshman at RHS, she does not have any concrete plans for after graduation. However, she said she would like to pursue a career in the field of psychology.
