Reagan Cary
Senior
Reagan Cary, son of Nikki and Chris Cary, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of guard.
This season, Cary said that beating one of their biggest rivals, Brentwood High School, was his top highlight.
Cary started playing basketball in kindergarten and said playing the sport ran in the family; his father, cousins, and grandfathers all played.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Helping my team be the best that it can be.”
RHS Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach, Patrick Whitlock, said of Cary, “Reagan has been in the program the last four years and is a team leader. He has a great work ethic and excels in everything he does.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, Chris. He said he looks up to him for always having a great attitude.
Cary describes himself as creative, thoughtful and talkative. When he’s not in class or on the court, he enjoys watching movies, playing video games and creating art.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to attend college.
