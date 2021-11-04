Michael Hake
Junior
Michael Hake, son of Sharon and Rick Hake, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Golf Team.
This season, shooting a 64, Hake was named the Individual District Champion.
He started playing golf at the age of 6 at The Little Course. He said his father played a key role in coaching him to be the player he is today.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I just want to get better. I want to compete at a high level with the best players in the district, state and country. I want to play [in] college and show how good I am.”
His top role models in life are his parents, Sharon and Rick. “They have taught me to be a great player, but more importantly a good person that people look up to,” he said. “Their actions have inspired me to be the way I am today.”
RHS Golf Coach, Teddy Craig, said of Walton, “Michael has had an outstanding season. He continues to improve because of his work ethic. He certainly is one of the top golfers in the state.”
Hake describes himself as hardworking, determined and mentally strong. When he’s not competing, he enjoys being outside, spending time with friends and playing piano.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to compete in golf at a Division I college.
