Austin Johnson
Senior
Austin Johnson, son of Isabel and Mark Johnson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Baseball Team. He plays the position of second base.
This season, he had a batting average of .416, an on base percentage of .515 and stole 14 bases.
Johnson started playing T-ball when he was only five years old. He said that since starting, he has fallen in love with the sport.
When asked what keeps him motivated he said, “My coach and parents inspire me because they see the talent in me and push me to be the best I can be.”
One of his top role models in life is RHS Baseball Coach Danny Borne. “He pushes the team to be our best no matter how much success we have had,” he said. “Even after big wins he tells us we can still improve.”
Coach Borne said of him, “Austin is leading the team this season with a .409 batting average and 14 stolen bases. Austin is an extremely hard worker and leader on the team.
Johnson describes himself as hardworking and fast. When he’s not competing, he enjoys fishing and hunting.
After graduating from RHS, he will continue his baseball career at Freed-Hardeman University and major in business marketing.
