Patrick Delves, son of Betsy and Jason Delves, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Tennis Team.
Delves has accomplished many things since starting tennis at RHS, but he said winning every high school match he’s played has been his biggest highlight.
He started tennis at a very young age and said he naturally kept pushing forward in the sport. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing after all this time he said, “To play Division I in college.”
RHS Tennis Coach Chris Bates said of Delves, “Patrick plays No. 1 singles for Ravenwood Boys Tennis. Patrick has not lost a single match this year and continued that streak by beating Donovan Janicek, who previously won the State singles title.”
His top role models are professional tennis players John Isner and Jack Sock. “They are two of the few top Americans in the world for tennis,” he said.
When he’s not playing tennis, Delves spends his free time exercising.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to continue his tennis career at a Division I school.
