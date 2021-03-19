Lillian Dasal
Senior
Lillian Dasal, daughter of Sarah and Jason Dasal, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Squad.
She started cheering in 6th grade, after years of competing in dance and gymnastics. “I wanted to try cheer because it was something I could do to meet people and get involved at a new school,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Older athletes who I have watched get better throughout the years inspire me to do the same.”
RHS Varsity Cheerleading Coach Katie Cagle said of Dasal, “She is the epitome of a team player and shines in whatever she is doing. Whether you spot her on the football sideline cheering on the Raptors or catch her on the sideline of a basketball game, you can’t help but be drawn to her. While she shines on the field, she shines brighter in the classroom. She is a well-rounded athlete and she shows the love she has for her school both on and off the field.”
One of her top role models in life is one of her friends, Riley. Riley went on to cheer in college, something that Dasal is also interested in pursuing. “I look up to her because she worked extremely hard to achieve that goal,” she said, “and it inspires me to work hard as well.”
Dasal describes herself as hardworking and inclusive. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys playing the piano and serving on RHS Student Council.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to attend college where she will study biomedical sciences and pursue a career in the medical field. Wherever she attends, she said she also plans to try out for the cheer team.
