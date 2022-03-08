Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream in downtown Franklin is donating a portion of its sales Saturday to Hope House International’s Family Emergency Fund, per a press release.
Kilwins Franklin is owned by Landon and Ashley Clark, who own and operate five Kilwins stores, including the one at 405 Main St. in Franklin.
This idea came about from Kilwins Franklin general manager Melissa Wooten, who has a heart for Hope House International and Ukraine. Melissa and her husband, Tommy, have three adopted daughters from Ukraine and have been on several mission trips to Ukraine with Hope House.
Amidst the destruction happening in Ukraine, Melissa wanted to do something to help.
Twenty percent of sales Saturday from the five Kilwins stores owned by the Clarks will be donated to Hope House International’s Family Emergency Fund. In addition to Franklin, the Kilwins stores are located in Brevard, N.C., Highlands, N.C., Hendersonville, N.C., and Greenville, S.C.
Hope House International serves orphans by assisting Christian families in Eastern Europe with adequate housing required to adopt orphans and raise them in their own country. Click here for more information.
Kilwins offers a variety of products including handcrafted chocolates, made-in-store, hand-paddled fudge, “The Perfect” caramel apples, caramel corn & brittle, chocolate-dipped treats, and Kilwins’ original recipe ice cream, per the release.
Like all Kilwins stores, Kilwins Franklin features an open kitchen where customers can view products being freshly made.
The Franklin store will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
