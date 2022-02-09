Home goods retailer Kirkland’s has promoted company executive Nicole Strain.
Currently the chief financial officer, Strain will retain that role while adding the title of chief operating officer, according to regulatory filings.
The Kirkland’s board made the appointment on Feb. 3.
Strain joined the company in 2016 and held roles as controller and interim CFO before being named permanent CFO in 2019. She held previous positions at Logan’s Roadhouse, Dick’s Last Resort and Correct Care Solutions.
Kirkland’s stock prices surged in the wake of COVID-19’s onset, with CEO Woody Woodward citing Strain’s work as CFO as part of the reason for the newfound positive financial outlook at the company.
According to regulatory filings, Strain’s $400,000 base salary will remain the same with the promotion, though potential annual bonuses are higher.
Previous COO Mike Cairnes was fired in early 2020 amid lagging retail sales.
