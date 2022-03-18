Kirkland’s has reported a fourth quarter profit of $12.5 million, down from the figure of the same period in 2020.
According to a release, the figure yielded net income of $0.91 per diluted share. Adjusted for non-recurring gains, earnings were $0.84 per share. This compares to net income in Q4 2020 of $21.1 million, or $1.39 diluted earnings per share.
The Brentwood-based home décor and furnishings retailer totaled Q4 revenue of $176.2 million.
For 2021, Kirkland’s reported profit of $22 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue for the year was $558.2 million.
Also for the fiscal year, the company opened four stores and closed 16 to end 2021 with 361 retail locations.
"As we've previously disclosed, the fourth quarter's holiday shopping season had its challenges with inconsistent traffic patterns and broader supply chain constraints that impacted our financial results” Woody Woodward, Kirkland’s president and CEO, said in the release. “However, our team executed on what we could control, and our results for the quarter and fiscal year were in-line with the expectations we laid out in December."
Kirkland’s shares (Ticker: KIRK) were trading at $11.62 at mid-day, up 3.47 percent.
