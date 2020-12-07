Kirkland’s, the Brentwood-based specialty retailer of home décor products, is joining the fight against heart disease and stroke by supporting the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why campaign.
The American Heart Association’s national fundraising campaign, Life Is Why, aims to inspire consumers to honor their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by giving. The Association is proud to have the support and participation of Kirkland’s this holiday season, according to a press release.
“Heart disease and stroke affect so many of our loved ones,” said Steve Woodard, CEO of Kirkland’s. “We knew we wanted to team up with the American Heart Association this fall to help build longer, healthier lives for everyone. We’re excited to provide this opportunity for our holiday shoppers and have our associates be a part of such a life-saving campaign.”
Beginning Nov. 1 and running through Dec. 15, all 381 of Kirkland’s stores across the country, and through Kirkland’s online store, will provide shoppers the opportunity to donate to the American Heart Association.
“Together with Kirkland’s, we are creating healthier communities everywhere,” said Kelley Tune, executive director of the Greater Nashville American Heart Association.
“Life really is why this campaign is so impactful. Still facing the COVID-19 pandemic, I can’t think of a better time to kick off this relationship than now, as we approach the holidays."
Donations through the Life is Why campaign — no matter the amount — allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:
- Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;
- Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;
- Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.
Click here to learn more about the Life Is Why We Give campaign and other participating companies.
