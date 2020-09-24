To the list of so many other iconic events and traditions in Franklin that have been canceled due to the impact of the coronavirus, add the annual Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade.
The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin announced on its Facebook page Thursday morning that the parade won’t happen this year. It was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
"We realize the most important thing we can do right now is to keep our citizens safe,” Tim Jones, president of the Kiwanis Club, said on Facebook. “The club's Board of Directors has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel this year's parade. Knowing the parade spreads cheer to those young and old, we know we must do what is best to keep our community safe."
The Kiwanis Club members will begin planning for the 2021 event, which promises to be bigger and better than ever, according to the Facebook post.
For many years, the Franklin Christmas parade has been a year-long project for Kiwanis Club members and is their biggest fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.