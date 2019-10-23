The 2019 Komen Greater Nashville More Than Pink Walk will take place in Brentwood on Oct. 26 to raise awareness of and money for breast cancer research.
So far the event has raised over $254,000 with a goal of $471,000.
Registration and t-shirt pickup will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday and the Vendor Village and Hope Village will open at the same time. A Zumba warm-up session will then be held on the stage at 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
Anita Cochran will perform "Fight like a Girl" at 8 a.m. and all survivors and those Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer will report to the Hope Village (formerly known as the Survivor Tent) to begin lining up for the Pathway of Hope (formerly known as the Parade of Pink) at 8:20 a.m.
Opening ceremonies begin at 8:35 a.m. with the Pathway of Hope (Survivors and those Living with MBC parade up to the stage.) The official Survivor Photo to be taken from the stage once everyone is down the Pathway of Hope at 8:40 a.m. followed by the start of the two mile walk at 9 a.m.
Online registration will be available through Friday, Oct. 25, with registration fees of $30 per adult, $30 per survivor or participant living with Metastatic Breast Cancer, $10 per person 17-years-old and under. Children under the age of five are free using the code childunder5.
The event will be held at 5101 Maryland Way in Brentwood and more information can be found here.
