Ashley Kroese will be sentenced in court next week following her conviction last month in the 2020 death of Brentwood Police Department Officer Destin Legieza.
The 26-year-old Thompson's Station woman has been held in the Williamson County Jail since her bond was revoked following her February 18 conviction on the charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide .08 alcohol concentration or greater, vehicular homicide by reckless conduct and reckless aggravated assault resulting in death.
The two-day sentencing hearing will begin on Wednesday, March 30, and Kroese is facing a potential sentence of 8-12 years in prison for the head-on collision that killed 30-year-old Legieza on June 18, 2020.
The case and subsequent trial drew widespread attention across the state, and Legieza's memory has been honored across Middle Tennessee and the nation, including with the renaming of the section of Franklin Road where he died as the “Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway.”
