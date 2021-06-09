Several hiring events are taking place across Williamson County over the next week, including with Kroger and Food Lion.
On Thursday, June 10, Kroger will host a hiring event to fill nearly 700 positions for stores in Middle and East Tennessee as well as for their North Alabama and Southern Kentucky locations.
The hiring event will take place from 1-4 p.m. and applicants should register for in-person or virtual interviews here.
“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” Sonya Hostetler, president of the Kroger Nashville division said in a news release. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver a great shopping experience for our customers.”
In addition to the job postings, Kroger is also offering tuition reimbursement opportunities for employees as well as a one-time $100 payment to employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday, June 16, all Food Lion locations will host open interviews from 9 a.m.-noon and from 4-7p.m. for a variety of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.
Williamson County’s only Food Lion store is located in Spring Hill, and more information about store-specific job opportunities can be found here.
