A proposal to bring a new multi-use sports complex to Franklin found staunch opposition at a virtual neighborhood meeting with Ladd Park residents held Thursday night by the City of Franklin.
The project would see 25 acres of land north of the Williamson County Ag Expo Center and east of the proposed Long Lane overpass converted from "single-family residential use" status to "recreational with special considerations" via an amendment made to the Envision Franklin planning document.
This would be decided on in order to build a 100,000-square-foot, two story ice rink and a 60,000-square-foot field house, which would also have space for volleyball, basketball and indoor soccer, among other sports.
The rest of the space would be devoted to restaurants and retail shops. The hockey facility would be only ice rink in the state south of Nashville and the first in Williamson County since the closure of A-Game Sports Complex's rinks in 2016.
After a brief presentation, Eric Kaeher of Warhorse Venture Partners, which looks to develop the potential project, and Greg Gamble of Gamble Design Collaborative, which plans to design and build it, took comments and questions from concerned Ladd Park area residents and local aldermen on topics ranging from potential noise pollution to potential traffic congestion caused by the site.
“That's my concern as a homeowner...the neighbors who live along this place also have children who shouldn't be staying up late listening to noise from this recreational facility,” Ladd Park resident Megan Thiel said during the meeting.
Gamble said that the noise abatement would be something they would look into further as the development process continues. He also went over some of the reforestation plans, plans for privacy fences and lower intensity lighting in the parking lot, which he said could contain 600-700 cars.
Other things like the traffic study and the tax revenue impact of the property are still forthcoming in early September.
“Some of this development it's for the betterment of my kids, I'm just going to tap into something that's near and dear to my heart," Kaeher said early in the presentation. "My son is five and big into sports and I think with the growth in Franklin there is a continued need that we provide things for young people that they can do."
Kaeher said that 85% of Middle Tennessee's travel hockey athletes live in Williamson County and most don't want to go as far as Bellevue or Antioch to compete and train.
Thiel spoke about the importance of keeping the property in line with Envision Franklin, which is a Municipal City of Franklin Planning Commission document adopted in 2017. It lays out a framework for future growth and development within the city, and can be found on the city's website. This was a sentiment echoed many times throughout the meeting, which lasted almost an hour and a half.
“Everyone that I've spoken to in the neighborhood is opposed to the changing of Envision Franklin to recreational or otherwise," she said in the meeting. "It really is a good faith effort that we had as homeowners, when we purchased, then maybe the cornfields wouldn't be there forever, and that was always very sad to all of us, but we never—ever—fathomed that something like this would take its place.”
Franklin Alderwoman at Large Ann Petersen, who listened to the meeting along with city Alderman Scott Speedy and Alderwoman Margaret Martin, reminded attendees that the Envision Franklin plan is not a zoning law, and more of a guideline.
At one point in the Zoom meeting, one resident asked for an informal "yes" or "no" vote on what was presented by the almost 90 people in the chat and many responded with "no."
If eventually approved by the city, the project could run concurrently with the Long Lane overpass construction, which could be completed in the next 3-and-a-half years.
Gamble and Kaeher will present their proposal to the city's planning commission and the Board of Mayors and Aldermen joint work session on Aug. 27 for further input. They also expressed interest in another neighborhood meeting following that work session.
“This is not a done deal,” Gamble said near the end of the meeting. "We are hearing your comments. We are taking notes, we are hearing your concerns. We don't have the answers to everyone's concerns tonight because this is not all planned out. This is not a done deal."
A vote on the amendment of Envision Franklin that would pave way for the new sports facility is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 24.
Those interested in watching the full session are directed to the City of Franklin website to see a recording of the Zoom meeting, as well as a record of the messages in the chat, which should be uploaded soon.
