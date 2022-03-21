Saying the Belmont Bruins are a team few want to see in the NCAA Tournament may be an understatement.
Last year, Belmont upset No. 5 seed Gonzaga in their NCAA Tournament opening-round matchup, and the Bruins dd it again this year, knocking off No. 5 seed Oregon 73-70 in double overtime on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Tuti Jones led the way with a team-high 22 points, plus six rebounds and four steals, while OVC Tournament MVP Destinee Wells added 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds.
It was Belmont’s second-ever NCAA Tournament win in school history. Belmont is also just the second team in NCAA Tournament history to win games in consecutive seasons as a 12 seed or lower.
"When you get in this tournament, the beauty of this tournament is it's one game," Belmont coach Bart Brooks said. "The day you play you got to be really good, and you got to beat them one time — and I think that there's magic in that, that these players understand that anything is possible at this time of year.”
"We didn't come here just to win a game; we came here to win more,” said forward Conley Chinn, who had 10 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal against Oregon. “I have all the confidence in the world in our team and that second round game, we remember what it felt like last year, and just being excited to be in the tournament, and we're not anymore. We want to win. I'm really excited for what we can do in the next game.”
Wins like Saturday’s are becoming more of the norm for Belmont, which is leaving the Ohio Valley Conference after this season for the Missouri Valley Conference next year.
The Bruins made sure they were battle tested come tournament time thanks to playing a loaded non-conference schedule against several NCAA Tournament teams, including No. 1 overall seed Louisville, Ole Miss, UCF, Georgia Tech and Arkansas.
"Those guys — you say mid-major, I say bulls--t," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said after Saturday's loss. "They're a good team, man. That's a good team."
"We don't view ourselves as small or mid-major — we view ourselves as equals and we love the opportunity to go prove that," Brooks said. "I'm just excited for these kids, [that] they get a chance to compete at that level. And the mid-major thing? I love it to motivate them, but other than that, yeah, let's get rid of it."
Now the Bruins get in-state rival Tennessee, the No. 4 seed in the Wichita Region and the 18th-ranked team in the country. A win Monday night and Belmont would become just the third team ever to reach the Sweet 16 as a No. 12 seed or lower.
“There’s no doubt that there are some of those players over there that are very motivated to play their in-state team,” UT coach Kellie Harper said. “To me, it could be a little bit more than just playing in the NCAA Tournament. And so, I think they’ll be inspired and ready to go.”
“I know we’re not going to be scared of these guys,” Brooks said. “We’re going to come out and come out swinging. … I'm excited to play Tennessee at Tennessee. I hope this place is packed."
Added Chinn: "[Winning] is what we came here for. This is the game we want."
