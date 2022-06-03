Gehan Homes, the 13th largest private builder and the 29th largest builder in the U.S., has closed on a recent land purchase in the town of Columbia, per a release.
The 100+ acre property, known as McClure Farms, was purchased for $14.2 million, says the company.
The company says the acquisition will bring more than 400 new homes to the Nashville metropolitan area, including 315 townhomes and 116 single-family homes.
The new community will be located just outside of the Spring Hill area on Hwy 31 and is only a few minutes from I-65 interstate access. It's 23 miles from downtown Franklin and 39 miles from downtown Nashville.
"This acquisition represents our continued investment in the Nashville market, increasing operational scale across our portfolio," said John Winniford, President and CEO of Gehan Homes. "The project will provide much needed housing inventory in a market that has seen accelerated job growth and housing demand."
Additionally, Maury County has 24 operating public schools that serve nearly 13,000 students. Those in McClure Farms will attend Battle Creek Elementary School, Battle Creek Middle School and Spring Hill High School.
