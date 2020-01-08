Connor English didn’t hesitate.
As soon as Trevor Andrews’ pass arrived, the 6-foot-4 forward drove for a layup through traffic with two seconds left to give Ravenwood a 56-55 win over visiting Page on Tuesday night.
“Coach has been asking me to step up my game and do what I do, which is be aggressive, so as soon as I got the ball I knew exactly what to do with it,” English said. “I just took it to the hole and put it up there.”
There were several defenders between English and the basket, but he still went in with confidence.
“I knew I had the length and athleticism to get up there, so I just tried to go straight through them and went up,” said English, a junior whose uniform number is 23 because his favorite NBA player is LeBron James.
Andrews and English combined for the winning shot on a similar play against Montgomery Bell Academy in the first game of English’s freshman season two years ago.
“It was the only points I scored,” said English, who had 10 against Page.
Rex Gainer led the Raptors (4-9, 2-4 District 11-AAA) with 24 points, including four 3-pointers.
“I really can’t tell you how proud I am of my kids because, to this point, we had not had the season we had hoped and we had a long meeting yesterday about the culture of our team and what we need to fix and what we need to change,” Raptors coach Patrick Whitlock said.
“We got contributions not just from kids that played tonight, but from guys on our bench. A lot of teams that have the record we have that go down one point with (15) seconds to go after playing relatively well the entire game, don’t come out and make that play.”
Mason Allen, who led Page (9-5, 0-5) with 20 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Patriots a 55-54 lead with 15 seconds left.
“Yea, it was pretty tough because we’ve been in every game and it’s come down to the wire and we can’t pull it out, and just adding that one to it,” Allen said.
Page lost its second straight one-point game, including a 44-43 setback to Brentwood on Friday.
“We were neck and neck with Franklin, Centennial, Brentwood and now Ravenwood.” said Allen, a 6-3 senior guard. “We’re just not finishing them out. We’ve got to fix the little things that we keep making mistakes on.”
Thomas Seaman added 12 points for Page, which led 27-21 at halftime before falling back 44-41 after three quarters.
Up Next
Page hosts Spring Hill on Friday.
Ravenwood hosts Brentwood in Battle of the Woods on Friday.
