A press release from Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier announced Friday that Rick Miller has joined the firm to lead tax matters.
As a certified public accountant since 2013, Miller’s experience in tax planning and compliance runs deep and involves operating his own tax and financial advisory practice known as Miller Advisors in Brentwood. He brings with him an MBA he earned from Middle Tennessee State University and career history with Bank of America, Fifth Third Bank and Truist Financial.
Miller has also operated for the last six months as chief financial officer of Harvest Estate, Tax, Business and Retirement Planners. His term as vice president and team leader at Truist was most recent, spanning from 2019 to 2021, but for nearly a decade prior, he served Fifth Third as vice president. At Bank of America, he spent three years climbing through the positions of bank officer and assistant vice president. In the former role, he was named a project management champion in Six Sigma — a taxonomy of process improvement methods in business.
“Rick’s addition to the firm significantly expands our service offerings for our tax clients,” said Charles R. Frazier, owner and founding attorney. “Tax compliance cases such as delinquent return preparation as well as tax planning advisory services can now be seamlessly handled in-house by our team. Thus, our clients will have enhanced continuity to address all their tax needs.”
The LaVergne-based Frazier firm has provided tax controversy services nationwide since its inception in 2009, having helped innumerable entrepreneurs dodge conflict with the Internal Revenue Service, per a release. The firm has been able to stop IRS collections, help clients through audits and negotiate installment agreements for clients.
“I am honored and excited to join the team at the Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier, and I’m looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to the firm,” Miller said. “I believe the additional service offerings will help expand the highly-successful brand that Charles has built over the years to new markets as well as provide existing clients with the convenience of having their tax matters streamlined at one company.”
According to Frazier, the new hire makes his offices a one-stop shop for tax compliance, controversy and planning, and the planning services the firm offers will help clients figure out where in the future they can save money and financially optimize their logistics. Clients will also be able to resolve tax-related disputes that arise in the course of doing business.
Frazier Law Offices counsels clients on legal matters, especially those pertinent to tax law and estate planning. Its estate planning offerings include but are not limited to obtaining wills, living wills and powers of attorneys.
