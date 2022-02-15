Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette is one win away from becoming the 10th coach in NHL history to reach the 700-win milestone.
So, it seems only fitting that Laviolette’s former team, the Nashville Predators stand between himself and history.
Laviolette, who coached the Predators from 2014 through the first six days of January 2020, returns to Nashville Tuesday night, coaching his first game at Bridgestone Arena since he was fired by the Predators two years ago.
“It’s always a little bit different when you come back,” Laviolette said on Tuesday morning. “You’ve been here for five years, going on six years — a lot of memories, a lot of friends, good things that happened. It hit me first just leaving the airport and driving downtown and seeing the new construction going on since I left, in the year and a half, there’s so many buildings I don’t even recognize…It’s good to be back.”
Under Laviolette’s guidance, the Predators saw their highest levels of success, winning the franchise’s first two Central Division titles, first Presidents’ Trophy, first Western Conference championship and appearing in the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup Final.
The Predators also had their best-ever season under Laviolette in 2015, setting franchise records for single-season wins (53), points (117) and points percentage (.713), and Laviolette was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award.
“I think [looking back] it always goes first to what we were able to build here and able to create,” Laviolette continued. “I think that leads to the memories (like) runs in the playoffs, winning some rounds, Presidents’ Trophy — all those things. I think it’s the people you meet while you’re here, you remember the players and the organization, the fans and the building and all of that is pretty cool.”
A case could be made that most of Laviolette’s success came in Nashville, although the Stanley Cup winning season of 2005-06 with the Carolina Hurricanes presents a strong counter argument.
Of Laviolette’s 699 wins, 248 (35.4 percent) came with the Predators. In fact, Laviolette coached more games (451) and had more playoff wins (32) with the Predators than any of his other previous stops that include the New York Islanders, Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers.
Now, Laviolette’s current team is looking to snap out of a funk that includes losses in five of its last eight games. Washington lost 4-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday — Laviolette’s first attempt at win No. 700 — and the Predators are in a mini slump themselves, losing three of the last four. So, something has to give Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.
And if the Capitals fail to win on Tuesday, they and Laviolette get another crack at the win milestone on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, another one of his former teams.
