With Williamson County students returning to school on Friday, law enforcement officials throughout the county are reminding drivers to exercise patience and caution during their morning and afternoon commutes.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office provides campus security to all Williamson County Schools with deputies assigned as school resource officers, as well as civilian employees who work as crossing guards who will be most visible to motorists.
In addition to WCSO deputies at schools, police departments will be conducting traffic enforcement around schools and school bus routes to ensure safety for students.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the county are encouraging drivers to slow down and use caution when driving through school zones, especially as some students and parents may choose to walk or bike to school in the summer and fall months.
"We have a fantastic relationship with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and work closely with them to do everything we can to ensure school safety," Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Richard Hickey said in an email.
In Tennessee, it's illegal to pass a school bus that is loading or unloading passengers, and a driver found in violation of the law could be fined between $250-$1,000.
WCSO also published a video with safety information for drivers which can be viewed in full below.
