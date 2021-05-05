Law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee took part in lasts month's Operation 40 to 40 aimed at saving lives on Tennessee's roadways, specifically on I-840 from Dickson County to Wilson County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and was joined in the effort by officers and deputies in Williamson, Dickson, Rutherford and Wilson County beginning on Friday, April 16, with 175 traffic stops made throughout the weekend.
According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, there were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes in Tennessee from 2017 to 2019, with 36 percent if those crashes involving drivers aged 18 to 24 years old.
According to data also provided by TITAN, in 2020 their were 218 speeding-related crashes in Williamson County, up from 186 speeding-related crashes in 2019.
