Law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee took part in lasts month's Operation 40 to 40 aimed at saving lives on Tennessee's roadways, specifically on I-840 from Dickson County to Wilson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and was joined in the effort by officers and deputies in Williamson, Dickson, Rutherford and Wilson County beginning on Friday, April 16, with 175 traffic stops made throughout the weekend.

THP reported 81 citations for speeding, one citation for reckless driving and four citations for using devices while driving among others. 
 
In Williamson County, Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies issued 28 warnings for speeding, one warning for using a device while driving, as well as issuing 15 citations for speeding and one citation for driving off of the roadway among other violations, including for driving without registration and possession of drugs.
 
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has been stepping up its advocacy for safe driving since seeing a rise in speeding incidents since the start of the pandemic over a year ago.

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, there were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes in Tennessee from 2017 to 2019, with 36 percent if those crashes involving drivers aged 18 to 24 years old.

According to data also provided by TITAN, in 2020 their were 218 speeding-related crashes in Williamson County, up from 186 speeding-related crashes in 2019.

