This week’s special session of the Tennessee General Assembly kicked into gear Tuesday as majority Republicans advanced bills related to coronavirus litigation liability for businesses, reimbursement for telehealth services and enhanced penalties for protesters on state property.
The measures that have drawn the most public attention would enhance punishments for vandalism and camping on state property and empower the state attorney general to prosecute cases if the local district attorney declines to do so. The bills are seen as a response to protests in Nashville, including the two-month long encampment outside the Capitol by demonstrators seeking a meeting with Gov. Bill Lee to discuss racial injustice. Many of the protesters have been arrested but Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk has in some cases declined to prosecute them.
A House committee passed the enhanced penalties on Tuesday after a contentious debate between Democrats and Republicans in the majority. Democratic Rep. Larry Miller was among those who took exception to House Majority Leader William Lamberth’s claim that “you can support our law enforcement officers or you can spit in their face by voting against this.”
Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee punted on the protest bills until Wednesday.
Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that the protest measure is undergoing “hourly” changes, including to the provision related to the attorney general’s authority.
“We’re doing something that needs to be done,” Lee said.
Another bill being closely watched, especially by business interests like the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, would offer COVID-19 liability protections to businesses, schools and other entities. Critics of the measure say it would make it too difficult for someone who contracts COVID-19 at a business to seek legal recourse or compensation, but advocates argue that plaintiffs could still sue in instances of “gross negligence” and that the measure is necessary to prevent frivolous lawsuits.
“This bill transfers the cost of behavior during this pandemic from negligent people and their insurance companies to people who got sick through no fault of their own,” said Sen. Sara Kyle (D-Memphis).
An attempt to provide such protections fell apart at the legislature in June, as Senate Republican leaders argued the protections should be backdated to the coronavirus’ known arrival in Tennessee in March, while House Republican leaders maintained that a constitutional prohibition against retroactive laws meant that the protections should only be valid moving forward. The two sides have, at least on paper, come to a negotiated compromise whereby the protections would begin on Aug. 3, when Lee called the special session.
Lamberth, one of the most vocal critics of the retroactive protections in June, is sponsoring the new legislation and says the shorter retroactivity in the current version gives Tennesseans enough notice of the proposed changes to procedure.
The protections passed out of House and Senate committees on Tuesday and are likely headed for floor votes in both chambers.
Democrats saw their counters to Republican bills largely stymied at the committee level. Nashville Democratic Sen. Brenda Gilmore’s bill that would have prohibited the state or local governments from infringing on constitutional rights to protest and assembly failed in the Senate Judiciary Committee after Republicans argued it was redundant. Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) proposed a bill that sought to weaken the liability protections included in the Republican bill, but it too failed in the Judiciary Committee.
The third priority of the special session — clarifying insurance reimbursement requirements for telehealth services — passed out of a Senate committee on Tuesday and is scheduled for a House committee hearing on Wednesday.
The special session was envisioned as a three-day affair, with work concluding by Wednesday, though disagreements could cause bleeding into Thursday or even next week.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.