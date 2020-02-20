Amid questions from urban lawmakers, the state House on Thursday approved legislation that would split three rural counties from Williamson County, giving them their own new judicial district.
The effort, which separates Williamson from Hickman, Perry and Lewis counties in the state judicial system, failed in the House last year before being revived in the new session. Gov. Bill Lee of Williamson County included the $1.4 million needed for the move in his budget proposal.
Nashville Democrat Bo Mitchell questioned why it was necessary to create a separate judicial district that would serve less than 50,000 people (compared to the nearly 700,000 people in the 20th Judicial District in Davidson County and the nearly 1 million people in Shelby county’s 30th Judicial District). His Republican colleague Michael Curcio, sponsor of the bill and chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said that rural Tennesseans “deserve swift and efficient justice,” too.
“When that judicial district was formed, all those counties were a lot more alike than they are today,” Curcio said last year. “Williamson County has a population approaching 200,000. Compared to that, Hickman, Lewis, and Perry have much smaller populations. What happens is that the caseload of Williamson is much heavier, and the cases take longer. Especially when you get a divorce case, something like that, it’s going to be look drastically different in one county than another.”
He also noted the possibility for the more densely populated Williamson County to dominate the smaller counties in elections for judges, district attorney and public defender.
Williamson County will join Shelby, Davidson, Sullivan, Blount, Knox, Anderson, Hamilton, Coffee and Sumner counties with their own judicial districts.
Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) said the bill was a preview of more to come — namely, a ground-up reconfiguration of the state’s judicial districts, which he called “far past time.”
The House passed the bill 84-5, following the Senate’s passage in 2019.
This story first ran in our sister publication the Nashville Post.
