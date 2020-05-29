The state House spent the week spinning its wheels.
In hours of committee meetings, members debated bills related to gun control, abortion and refugees — all for naught if the Senate keeps its promise to remain focused on the budget and coronavirus-related legislation during the resumed legislative session set to begin Monday.
House committees advanced two measures, including one sanctioned by Republican leadership, rebuking Republican Gov. Bill Lee for his decision to continue the state’s participation in federal refugee resettlement.
“It’s designed to encourage a dialogue between our members and Gov. Lee,” said Republican Ron Gant, sponsor of the bill from leadership.
Legislative Republicans were outraged late last year when Lee decided to continue participating in the resettlement program, as a legislative lawsuit against the federal government over the program — which they argue unconstitutionally shifts costs to the state government — is ongoing.
The same House subcommittee also passed a similar measure from freshman Republican Rep. Bruce Griffey, whose anti-immigrant bills have rarely found success in his first term.
Though Senate leadership joined House leadership in announcing the rebuke of Lee back in January, the bill is likely dead in the Senate, where Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is planning a scaled-back resumed session. The list of bills expected to be considered by the Senate is limited to ones related to the budget, COVID-19 and select time-sensitive issues.
The House didn’t just push forward on bills opposed to Lee. The governor’s permitless-handgun-carry bill cleared a House subcommittee, despite Lee saying it was no longer a priority of his and that he planned to focus on the budget and COVID-19 during the resumed legislative session. And it wasn’t just Republicans: House Democrats unsuccessfully pushed measures aimed at repealing Lee’s school voucher program and expelling Republican Rep. David Byrd from the House.
In contrast to the House, the Senate held just one committee meeting this week and considered no legislation. The contrast extended beyond policies up for consideration: The Senate took additional precautions and continues to meet behind closed doors, while the House is allowing members of the public into their meeting rooms.
The Senate Finance Committee met with finance commissioner Butch Eley, who gave members a preview of what budget discussions could look like in June.
Though the Tennessee General Assembly in March passed a rushed spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1, Eley said they could start from scratch and pass a new one next month. In it, lawmakers are expected to consider even more cuts than the approximately $1 billion slashed in March.
Though sales tax numbers for April are not expected until mid-June, Eley said early numbers indicate a 15 percent drop, even more severe than the 6 percent drop seen in March. In the face of that and other revenue drop-offs, the governor asked each department to come up with 12 percent in cuts to its budget for next year, which could include layoffs.
“We need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Eley told the senators.
The administration is holding back from spending most of the billions of dollars in federal relief money, in part because the governor’s team hopes to use some of it to backfill the state budget, currently not allowed by Congress. Another priority for the federal relief money is refilling the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund so that it doesn’t drop below $1 billion, at which point employers would have to pay a higher rate into the fund.
Though both Lee and House Speaker Cameron Sexton have said they don’t plan to raise any taxes to make up for revenue drops, Eley said it may be necessary to “take another look at” the Hall Tax, a levy on investment income that is currently being phased out. Eley also suggested that a further reduction in the already-halved pay increase for teachers should be on the table.
“A lot of things we recommended were certainly all good things that we would want to do, but in this time without the funding available we would recommend pulling back on those,” he said.
Despite all that, the state’s girthy rainy-day fund may remain largely untouched.
“In reality we are charged with looking everywhere else possible, and only then do we go to the rainy day fund,” said Senate finance chair Bo Watson of the fund, which totals more than $1 billion.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
