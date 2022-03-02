Conservative AJ Bahou announced Wednesday the launch of his campaign for State Representative, first seeking the Republican nomination in the August 2022 primary for House District 63, per a press release.
This is the seat formerly held by former Speaker of the House, Glen Casada.
Bahou says is an intellectual property patent attorney and native Tennessean who has called Middle Tennessee home for almost his entire life.
“I am excited to launch my campaign today for State Representative, and connect with voters across the district,” said Bahou. “I pledge to take our conservative Williamson County values to Nashville, and fight for those things that make our community and our state great.”
Bahou says he has served as chairman of the Tennessee Young Republicans from 1997-99, and was active in the organization for over seven years. He has been active in Leadership Brentwood, Brentwood Rotary, the Nolensville Lions Club, the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce and numerous organizations related to the legal profession, per the release.
Throughout his practice of law, Bahou says he has won numerous awards for both his skill and integrity. He also serves on the Board and Executive Committee of LaunchTN, a statewide incubator for small business startups in Tennessee.
“In the late 1990s, as Tennessee’s Young Republican chairman, I built a grassroots foundation working to take back America and fight the Clinton machine. Now, we are again fighting for the soul of our country; this time against an even more dangerous group of liberal extremists,” Bahou said.
“Tennessee is thriving because conservative governance works and that is why I will fight federal overreach from the Biden-Harris administration. As state representative my service will focus on keeping Williamson County the best place in America to live, work and raise a family.”
The 63rd District comprises eastern Williamson County. The Republican primary is Thursday, Aug. 4th. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8., 2022.
AJ Bahou is a native Middle Tennessean and lives in Brentwood with his wife, Maggie. They have three children: Sam, Rachel and Adam.
For more information, please visit https://voteajbahou.com/
