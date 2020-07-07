The leaders of regional accounting and consulting firm LBMC on Tuesday said Andrew Bissonnette has taken over leadership of their health care group — the firm’s biggest — from longtime chief Greg Eli.
Bissonnette has been with Brentwood-based LBMC for more than 20 years and specializes in health care advisory work. His audit and assurance experience spans for-profit and nonprofit hospitals as well as behavioral health and long-term care providers. He is a past member of the board of directors of the Nashville Healthcare Council.
Eli founded LBMC’s health care practice group 23 years ago and has since led its growth across the Southeast to more than 100 people. In a release, LBMC said he will provide strategic advisory services for the coming year as part of the group’s transition to Bissonnette.
"Andrew was the ideal choice because he understands the value of people and relationships, which comes first in our business," Eli said. "While I am extremely pleased with the progress our Healthcare Practice has made over the past 23 years since its formation, I am even more excited about what the future holds under Andrew’s leadership.”
In addition to its Brentwood home office, LBMC has locations in Chattanooga and Knoxville. In all, the firm is home to more than 600 people and works with nearly 10,000 clients.
