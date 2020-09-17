Regional accounting and consulting firm LBMC has added to its ranks a longtime advisor to construction and manufacturing companies across the Southeast.
Marc Tolleson, who is based in Knoxville but works across Tennessee, comes to Brentwood-based LBMC after spending nearly three decades at Crowe, most recently as that firm’s Knoxville office managing partner. He has joined LBMC as a shareholder and also adds to the firm’s private-equity services team.
“We are laser-focused on helping our clients navigate the complex, ever-changing landscape,” said John Mark McDougal, practice leader of LBMC Audit and Advisory Services. “We do this by attracting best-in-class experts, like Tolleson, who has over 25 years of experience consulting in the construction/manufacturing and private equity space working with organizations across the country in markets large and small.”
During his career, Tolleson has worked with a number of companies owned by private equity firms and ranging from startups to $1 billion companies. In Knoxville, he joins a team of about 70 people, or about a tenth of LBMC’s total number of employees.
“I’m excited to join the LBMC team as it is a great culture fit,” Tolleson said. “I look forward to continuing to help construction, manufacturing and private equity organizations of various types, sizes and markets nationwide problem solve and master their most critical business issues.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.