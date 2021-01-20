Brentwood-based accounting and business consulting firm LBMC has added Matt Smith as a shareholder to work within its health care practice.
Smith (pictured) has more than 20 years of experience providing audit and advisory services to investor-owned health care companies across the Southeast with concentrations in pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, skilled nursing operators and behavioral health care companies.
In addition, Smith has served manufacturers, distributors and professional service companies under private equity ownership and subject to SEC reporting requirements. He most recently was a partner with BKD and, prior to that, was director of assurance services in BDO USA's Nashville office.
Smith is a member of AICPA, the Tennessee Society of CPAs, the American College of Health Executives and the Healthcare Financial Management Association and is a former member of the boards of directors of both Leadership Healthcare and the Nashville Healthcare Council. He serves on the advisory board for the Accounting Department of the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University and on the board of directors at Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee, where he is the immediate past-chair.
"Matt understands at a deep level the nuances of the healthcare and private equity landscape, and his expertise perfectly complements our health care advisory practice,” Andrew Bissonnette, LBMC's health care practice leader, said in the release. “He is an outstanding addition to our team and to LBMC.”
Founded in 1984, The LBMC Family of Companies serves approximately 10,000 clients and is home to more than 700 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Brentwood, Knoxville and Charlotte, NC. The firm focuses on financial, human resources, technology, information security and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
