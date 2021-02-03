It’s difficult to label Vanderbilt’s 2021 recruiting class as the first for new head coach Clark Lea given the majority of players were recruited by former coach Derek Mason and his staff.
Lea signed most of the class during the early signing period in December, just two days after being hired by Vanderbilt. He put the finishing touches on the class during national signing day on Wednesday, the first step in what Lea said is his long-term vision to set the Commodores up for success.
“I’ve tried to take as much time as I can to ensure that the future of this program, which depends upon the heartbeats of those men in those offices, and women, that the future of this program is in good hands,” Lea told 247Sports. “This has always been, to me, about a 20-year vision of sustained success. This is something where I want this to be a job that’s a legacy job.
“This place is so important to me and so important to so many of my former teammates that to take the time on the front end to make sure the structure and the systems are in place, and then to be able to watch those structures and systems deliver the product that will allow us to reach the potential of the program, that’s what gets me up and gets me excited every single day.”
Vanderbilt ended with the No. 51-ranked class in the country, headlined by four-star defensive tackle Marcus Bradley, who signed back in December. Of the Commodores 22 recruits, 19 of them signed during the early signing period.
Although the entire class is comprised of three-star prospects, aside from Bradley, Lea filled several holes on the offensive line, shored up the defensive line and secondary, and added some speed at wideout.
Lea closed on three recruits on Wednesday, including safety C.J. Taylor, running back Dylan Betts-Pauley and linebacker Michael Mincey.
Taylor, the 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner in Class 6A, is the No. 105-ranked safety and No. 34 prospect in Tennessee. He is expected to play safety for the Commodores. He had 57 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries for Warren County.
Lea has surrounded himself with several of the top minds in recruiting, including former 247Sports director of recruiting Barton Simmons, who serves as Vandy’s director of personnel, plus director of scouting Smoke Dixon, recruiting coordinator Nik Valdiserri and on-campus recruiting coordinator Taylor Searels to help revamp the Commodores’ approach to recruiting.
“We’ve been very deliberate in hiring this staff and trying to establish a scouting and recruiting office that can really revolutionize the way that Vanderbilt recruits,” Lea added. “Fortunately, I was able to grab Barton Simmons to head up that effort. I think his expertise and the time he spent in recruiting as an analyst and as a scout for 247 will serve us well.
“We want to field this program with NFL talent, and we know that we’ll have to be developmental in nature. That is a program ethos. It’s from the strength program to the position coaches, fundamental technical development. From my seat, in terms of the mental development and the discipline inherent in this program, that we take the raw material and we develop it into NFL potential. That is important.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.