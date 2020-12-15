When Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee addressed reporters after firing former football coach Derek Mason, she stated the importance of locking down the Commodores’ new coach before the early signing period on Dec. 16.
Nashville native and former ‘Dore Clark Lea was named Vanderbilt’s new head football coach on Monday evening, and he’s now tasked with balancing his commitment to Notre Dame through the rest of the season while jumpstarting his Vanderbilt tenure, starting with the recruiting trail.
No. 2 Notre Dame plays No. 3 Clemson in the ACC championship game on Saturday, and win or lose, the Irish could potentially be invited to the College Football Playoffs after that.
“He does need to finish [his season with Notre Dame],” Lee told 102.5-FM on Monday. “We are going to support him through that. He will be calling recruits and touching base with our kids. He’s going to have to roll up his sleeves, but he’s going to finish what he started and we’re going to make sure that we support that.
“We will be having a press conference next week, and we’ll work around his schedule and share that information. What a great opportunity for him [at Notre Dame], and that’s just going to make us better down the line. So, it’s a win-win.”
Vanderbilt’s recruiting class currently ranks No. 13 in the SEC and No. 49 in the NCAA, headlined by four-star defensive tackle Marcus Bradley. Since Mason’s departure, the Commodores have also picked up a few commitments from recruits such as three-star receiver Gamarion Carter and three-star cornerback Marlen Sewell.
The ‘Dores also have a few in-state players such as three-star Brentwood cornerback John Howse IV and Warren County three-star defensive back C.J. Taylor that may need some reassurance to honor their verbal commitments given their close relationship with Mason.
“When I talked to commits, it was about assuring them, affirming them that Vanderbilt is committed to them and it would be our honor and our privilege for them to remain committed to us,” Lee said back on Nov. 30.
“Any time you make a change like that, you’re going to have attrition — some perhaps you expected, some that you didn’t. You may also have folks that you didn’t expect who now want to be a part of your program…I just told each of those [recruits] that at the end of the day, as hard as it might be, we’re going to always make decisions that we think are in your best interest.”
In addition to wrapping up a recruiting class inherited from Mason, Lea will also have his work cut out trying to keep what’s left of a depleted Vanderbilt football team together while constructing a staff and finding a strong offensive coordinator to help freshman quarterback Ken Seals take the next step in his development in 2021.
With his Vanderbilt introductory press conference scheduled for next week as well, Lea’s schedule is now one of the, if not the, busiest in the country.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
