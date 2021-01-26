Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea is assembling quite the assistant coaching staff on West End.
The first-year head coach is hiring Arizona Cardinals receivers coach David Raih as the team’s offensive coordinator and Colorado State offensive coordinator Joey Lynch as the team’s quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports.
Raih will replace Todd Fitch, who served as Vanderbilt’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and interim head coach after the firing of Derek Mason in November. The 40-year-old Raih was the Cardinals’ wide receivers coach for the last two seasons but parted with the team in early January.
As a team, the Cardinals ranked 12th in the NFL in receptions (387) along with 4,102 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. Raih spent five seasons with the Green Bay Packers before that as a coaching administrator, assistant offensive line coach, offensive perimeter coach and receivers coach.
Lea has now plucked both his offensive and defensive coordinators from the NFL after snatching up former Baltimore Ravens secondary coach Jesse Minter to run the Commodore defense.
Lynch was the offensive coordinator for Colorado State last season, his first campaign with the Ram program. In four games last season, CSU averaged 22.2 points and 200 yards passing per game.
The 37-year-old Lynch spent his previous 11 years at Ball State as a receivers coach (2009-10), tight end coach (2011-13), offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2013-18) and assistant head coach and offensive coordinator (2019).
Raih and Lynch join a Vanderbilt football staff that already includes, in addition to Minter, defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield, defensive ends coach Jovan Haye, tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Justin Lustig, director of football strength and conditioning Brandon Hourigan, director of football operations Casey Stangel, assistant director of football operations Molly Hart, general manager and director of player personnel Barton Simmons and recruiting coordinator Nik Valdiserri.
