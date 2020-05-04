The Leadership Brentwood class of 2020 has completed their annual program but like most things has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed the April graduation ceremony of the class until July.
Leadership Brentwood is sponsored by the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Williamson, Inc. Chamber of Commerce, and aims to connect members with issues and opportunities in Brentwood and throughout Williamson County by way of seminars, discussions and retreats.
Williamson County Chamber Foundation Director Lynn Tucker said in a phone call that the class has completed all of their projects and seminars, but said that they chose to delay the graduation due to the ongoing public health crisis.
"Right now we're just crossing our fingers and we've tentatively scheduled that date," Tucker said.
Three leadership teams took on projects including spearheading the campaign to bring water bottle refilling stations to city parks, securing a nationally certification for Brentwood to be labeled a pet-friendly city, and the creation of a children's interactive fire station inside the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
2020 Leadership Brentwood class member and Brentwood Fire and Rescue Division Chief Jeff Pender, who also serves as the city's Fire Marshal, was a part of that leadership team that built the new addition to the library by repurposing a closet.
"So we decided to repurpose the closet and make it a static display of some fire gear, some tools and different things that we use," Pender said adding that the experience of Leadership Brentwood was invaluable.
"I think Leadership Brentwood is a great program for both people who work in the community and people who live in the community. There were many aspects of the community having worked there for 18 years in the city that I really didn't know about, so it was really eye opening, educational and really made me appreciate the city and the community of Brentwood even more than I already did."
Pender said that the project was completed in part by way of sponsorships from Shores Building & Construction, Cool Springs Upholstery & Design and Thorndale Partners.
In October 2019 the 2020 Youth Leadership Brentwood kicked off their five-month program that concluded with a graduation ceremony in February.
The 24 high school sophomores and juniors represented Brentwood Academy, Brentwood High School, Father Ryan High School, Nolensville High School, Ravenwood High School and one student enrolled in a homeschool program.
They were chosen to take part in the exclusive five-month program intended to provide students a hands-on exploration of various aspects of Brentwood and the surrounding communities, including local history and government, while simultaneously fostering leadership skills.
Tucker said that the Youth Leadership closing retreat at the Brentwood Library featured the development of project teams as well as featuring guest speaker, former Tennessee Titan Michael Oher.
Leadership Brentwood is currently accepting applications through June 21 for their 2021 class, who, if accepted, commit to an overnight retreat in August, seven program days held on the second Thursday of each month from September through March and an April wrap-up session and graduation.
Applications for the Leadership Brentwood Class of 2021 are available online at www.williamsonchamber.com. For more information, contact Foundation Director Lynn Tucker at lynn@williamsonchamber.com.
