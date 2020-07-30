The Leadership Brentwood Class of 2020 celebrated their accomplishments with a graduation ceremony last Thursday, July 23, which was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As previously reported, Williamson County Chamber Foundation Director Lynn Tucker said in a phone call that the class has completed all of their projects and seminars, but said that they chose to delay the graduation due to the ongoing public health crisis.
Three leadership teams took on projects including spearheading the campaign to bring water bottle refilling stations to city parks, securing a nationally certification for Brentwood to be labeled a pet-friendly city, and the creation of a children's interactive fire station inside the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
"Each year the leadership class develops their mission statement at the Opening Retreat. The Leadership Brentwood Class of 2020’s mission statement, 'Making Brentwood better together, the vision is clear in 2020 #2020' really speaks to their goal," Tucker said in an email. "Their vision was to graduate ‘in person’, and three months after the original graduation date they proudly achieved that goal on July 23 at Granny White Park pavilion. During the graduation exercises the class presented their community projects that they had been working on over the past nine months."
The Leadership Brentwood Class of 2021 has recently been selected, and nineteen class members will begin their journey in late August and are scheduled to complete the community seminar program, which has been modified in the name of public health, in April of 2021.
Leadership Brentwood is sponsored by the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Williamson, Inc. Chamber of Commerce, and aims to connect members with issues and opportunities in Brentwood and throughout Williamson County by way of seminars, discussions and retreats. More information about Leadership Brentwood can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.