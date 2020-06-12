Leadership Brentwood has extended its deadline for applications through June 26 for the 2021 class.
Each year Leadership Brentwood selects between 15 and 20 applicants to take part in a variety of daylong seminars, group discussions, field trips and retreats that address different issues in the Brentwood and surrounding areas.
Events focus on history, education, business, economic development, media/entertainment, government and quality of life in Brentwood.
Williamson, Inc. Chamber Foundation Director Lynn Tucker said in a phone call that the program is a great way to engage with the community, history and future of Brentwood.
Leadership Brentwood's latest class will graduate 5:30 p.m. on July 23 at Granny White Pike Pavilion — the ceremony in the spring was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Leadership Brentwood is sponsored by the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Williamson, Inc. Chamber of Commerce, and Tucker said that the annual program will see some modifications due to COVID-19 but said that the program still offers a variety of ways for participants to both grow and give back.
"Leadership Brentwood is an opportunity for someone to just learn a lot more about their community and to do something to give back to the community," Tucker said. "It's a good way to, first of all, have fun, meet people that you probably never would have met before because it's a very diverse group with diverse businesses and diverse personalities and just to give back."
Applications for the Leadership Brentwood Class of 2021 are available online at www.williamsonchamber.com. For more information, contact Foundation Director Lynn Tucker at [email protected].
