High school seniors and current college students who live in Williamson County are encouraged to apply for a scholarship to be awarded by Leadership Franklin, which will award one $1,500 scholarship to a student who meets the scholarship criteria.
Applicants must have a minimum 3.25 cumulative grade point average to be considered. A 500-word essay, three references, and a letter of recommendation are part of the application requirement.
Scholarships are awarded based on a scoring process of scholarship application points: a combination of the strength and quality of the essay, school extra-curricular activities including sports and community outreach, and grade point average. All students are encouraged to apply.
Applications are due Feb. 28 at noon. Applications may be obtained online at www.leadershipfranklin.com/apply.
Now in its 24th year, Leadership Franklin is a nonprofit community leadership organization dedicated to educating, informing and empowering leaders to improve the quality of life in Franklin and Williamson County.
Leadership Franklin is funded primarily by business, individual and alumni contributions. Each year, 20 participants are selected based on commitment to the Williamson County community, previous participation in community, civic, or professional organizations, and demonstrated leadership in current or previous positions. For more information about the organization, visit www.leadershipfranklin.com.
