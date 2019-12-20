Approximately 40 members of the 2020 class of Leadership Middle Tennessee spent a day and a half visiting locations across Williamson County as part of the final session of the year in the program that ends in June.
On Dec. 19 the Leadership class visited the John P. Holt Brentwood Library where they were welcomed by Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and listened to a panel discussion, “Economic Development & Education, a Local Case Study,” that was moderated by Lyndi Berrones, Regional Director, Northern Middle Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, and featuring panelists Matt Largen, President & CEO, Williamson, Inc.; Tommy Little, Chairman, Williamson County Commission; Jay Chawan, Chair, Catalyst Network; Jason Golden, Superintendent, Williamson County Schools.
According to a news release, topics discussed included preparing students for tomorrow’s workforce, Common Core, teacher pay and more.
The Leadership class also visited the Franklin High School, Entrepreneurial and Innovation Center where they heard a panel discussion, “A Regional Perspective on Challenges & Opportunities in K-12 Education,” and traveled to the Fleming Center at the Battle of Franklin Trust for dinner and a speech by Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord and Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Director of Workforce Development Ann Thompson.
The following day the Leadership class attendees several events throughout the county including a panel discussion “Growth & Preservation: The Importance of Partnerships to Quality of Life” at SPARK: Lipscomb’s Idea Center and a guided tour of the McLemore House in Franklin by Alma McLemore, President of the African American Heritage Society.
According to their website, Leadership Middle Tennessee is a regional leadership program founded to engage community and business leaders in the 10 county region of Middle Tennessee.
Participating counties include Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.