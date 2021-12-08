As the Tennessee Volunteers prepare to play the University of Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, three Vols players were named to the All-SEC team on Tuesday, as decided by the league’s coaches.
Receiver Velus Jones Jr. was named to the All-SEC first team as an all-purpose player and a special teamer, while offensive lineman Cade Mays and defensive back Theo Jackson were named to the All-SEC second team.
Jones was one of UT’s top offensive players under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. He ranked second on the team with 52 receptions, 722 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 506 yards and a touchdown on 18 kick returns and 272 yards on 17 punt returns, totaling 1,500 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns. He was also invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Mays, the Vols starting right tackle, allowed just one sack and five pressures on 493 offensive snaps this season. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice.
Jackson, a John Overton alum, led the Vols in pass breakups (11) and tackles for loss (9). He also ranked fourth on the team with 73 tackles and four QB hits.
Blue Raiders land eight on All-C-USA team, two on All-Freshman team
After a 6-6 season that will end with a Bahamas Bowl matchup with Toledo, Middle Tennessee State had three players named to the All-Conference USA first team, tied for the third-most in the conference.
Safety Reed Blankenship, defensive back Quincy Riley and punt returner Jaylin Lane were tabbed as first-team selections, while linebacker DQ Thomas and defensive end Jordan Ferguson were named to the second team.
Lane, this time as a kick returner, tight end Jimmy Marshall, offensive lineman Jordan Palmer and defensive back Gregory Grate were also named All-C-USA honorable mention.
Blankenship, who spurned the NFL draft to return for a fifth season, led the Blue Raiders with 106 tackles — one shy of his career best — 10 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He set new career highs in tackles for loss and fumble recoveries. Blankenship also finished his MTSU career as the school’s all-time leading tackler.
Riley played in eight games as a redshirt freshman, registering 30 tackles, 11 passes defensed, five interceptions, four tackles for loss and a sack. His five interceptions are tied for the second-most in the NCAA.
Lane, who contributed 37 receptions, 402 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver, is the NCAA’s leading punt returner, averaging 16.9 yards per return with one touchdown. He also averaged 21.9 yards per kick return.
MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato and defensive back Deidrick Stanley were named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.
Vattiato, who took over the starting job after Chase Cunningham’s season-ending injury, completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 777 yards, five touchdowns with six interceptions. Stanley started once and played in nine games, accumulating 11 tackles, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, a sack and an interception.
